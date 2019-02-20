Home
Kevin Roderick WOOLF


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kevin Roderick WOOLF Notice
WOOLF, Kevin Roderick 25.04.1947 - 16.02.2019 Peacefully at Orange Health Service. Late of Burrendong Way, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Julie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rachael and Luke. Cherished grandpa to Flynn and Sadie. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Kevin will be sadly missed by all his extended family. "The One We Love And Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Kevin are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, February 22, 2019 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Heart Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 20, 2019
