|
|
OWERS, Kevin John "Bomber" Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Much loved husband of Jocelyn. Loved father of Marjorie and William, father-in-law of Ian and Robyn. Grandfather of Tameeka and Will, great grandfather of Kya, Aliyah and Lilly. Brother of Barry, Wayne and Brenda (deceased), brother-in-law of Judy. Bomber will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "God Will Link The Broken Chain" Aged 70 Years The family and friends of Bomber are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Church, Kite Street, Orange on Monday, May 6, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 4, 2019