|
|
MITCHELL, Kevin Douglas 20.07.1939 - 08.05.2019 Much loved husband of Pamela (deceased). Loved father of Charlie and Kim. Father-in-law of Tim. Adored Poppy of Lanai & Adam, Teagan & Craig, Jake & Taylor. "Poppy Mitch" to Noah, Angus, Willow, Reagan and Jack. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. "The gate of memory never closes" Aged 79 years The family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Thursday May 16, 2019 commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 11 to May 16, 2019