MOOR, Kerrel Grace 29.07.1935 - 19.05.2019 Dearly loved wife of Russell. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Diana, Melissa, Stuart & Cindy. Adored grandmother of Jessica, Danielle, Stephanie, Samuel, Cameron, Mathew, Caleb, Noah and Aiden. Great grandmother of Christian and Nicholas. Aged 83 years At Kerrel's request, a Private Cremation has been held. The family and friends of Kerrel are warmly invited to a celebration of her life to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street Orange, on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 25, 2019