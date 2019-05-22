|
PANKHURST, Kenneth Geoffrey "Geoff" Late of Blue Mountain Heights, Qld, and formerly of Tamworth, NSW, died Saturday, 18th May 2019, aged 82. Beloved Husband of Lorraine Pankhurst. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Joy and Gary Daley, Beth and Steve Neuendorf. Loving Grandfather of Ben, Lisa and James Daley, Joshua, Sarah, Naomi and Anna Neuendorf. Loved Brother of Phyllis, Ron and Nancy and Uncle to their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rangeville Community Church, 362 Mackenzie Street, Rangeville, Qld, 4350, for Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Pankhurst's funeral, service commencing at 10.30am, Friday, 24th May 2019, followed by interment at the Garden of Remembrance, Ruthven Street (south). Donations to the Leukaemia Foundation appreciated. "In God's Care". TS Burstow Funerals Pty Ltd Toowoomba 07 4636 9600
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 22, 2019