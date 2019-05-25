|
HEWITT, Julie Ann May 18, 2019 Peacefully at Orange Health Service. Late of Queen Street, Lyndhurst. Dearly loved wife of John (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Danny and Lee, Phillip (deceased), Margo and Phil Lees, Geoff and Tammy, Col and Brooke, Teena and Grant Kaufman. Loving and devoted "Ma" to Gemma and Josh, Nikola and Josh, Caitlin (deceased), Brent, Maddi, Zak, Emily, Brody, Ebony, Olivia, Ruby, Spencer, Tayla, Ally and "Great Ma" to Ivy. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Mum and Dad Reunited" Aged 71 years The family and friends of Julie are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, May 27, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 25, 2019