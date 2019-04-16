|
McCARTHY, Judith Lynette "Jude" 13.04.1948 - 14.04.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Orange. Beloved wife of Brian. Loved mother of Katrina and Prue. Loved sister of Sandy and Mark. Daughter of Bobbie & Ross Burton (both deceased). Much loved sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. "Loved Always" Aged 71 years The family and friends of Jude are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Wednesday April 17, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 16, 2019