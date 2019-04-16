Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for judith MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

judith Lynette (Jude) MCCARTHY


1948 - 2019 Notice Condolences
judith Lynette (Jude) MCCARTHY Notice
McCARTHY, Judith Lynette "Jude" 13.04.1948 - 14.04.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Orange. Beloved wife of Brian. Loved mother of Katrina and Prue. Loved sister of Sandy and Mark. Daughter of Bobbie & Ross Burton (both deceased). Much loved sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. "Loved Always" Aged 71 years The family and friends of Jude are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Wednesday April 17, 2019 commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.