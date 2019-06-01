Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce HALL


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Joyce HALL Notice
HALL, Joyce 04.04.1925 - 30.05.2019 Late of Molong. Formerly of Como, NSW, died peacefully at Yuranigh House, Molong. Beloved wife of John (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and John Turek, Richard and Michele Hall. Cherished 'Nan' of Nicholas, Angus, Michael and Sam, Sarah, Claire, Shaun and Stephanie. Much loved great grandmother of Magdelina Rose. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Joyce are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, June 7, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.