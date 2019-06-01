|
|
HALL, Joyce 04.04.1925 - 30.05.2019 Late of Molong. Formerly of Como, NSW, died peacefully at Yuranigh House, Molong. Beloved wife of John (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and John Turek, Richard and Michele Hall. Cherished 'Nan' of Nicholas, Angus, Michael and Sam, Sarah, Claire, Shaun and Stephanie. Much loved great grandmother of Magdelina Rose. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Joyce are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, June 7, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 1, 2019