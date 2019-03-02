|
|
CROWE, Joy Denise 11.08.1945 - 26.02.2019 Peacefully at Orange Health Service, Late of Oaktree Village, Orange and formerly of Taree. Joy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "Now Resting Peacefully" The family and friends of Joy are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, March 4, 2019 commencing at 10:30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 2, 2019