Josie BARLOW

Josie BARLOW Notice
BARLOW, Josie 9.7.1927 - 9.5.2019 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Orange Hospital after a short illness. Late of Gosling Creek Nursing Home, Orange, formerly of Condobolin. Dearly loved wife of Dick (deceased). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Rick, Barry, Peter, John, Chris and their partners. Much loved "Nan" to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved aunt to her family. "Rest In Peace" Aged 91 Years The family and friends of Josie are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, William Street, Condobolin on Wednesday 15 May 2019 commencing at 11.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Condobolin Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 11, 2019
