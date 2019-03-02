|
BARRETT, John Henry 20.06.1940 - 28.02.2019 Loving and devoted husband of Ilsa. Much loved father, step father and father-in-law of Robert and Leanne, Carolyn, Darren and Joanne, Debbie and Tony (deceased), Darren, Rodney. Cherished pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Love Does Not End" The family and friends of John are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, March 8, 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019