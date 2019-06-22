|
GLEESON, John Donald Thomas "JD" Passed away Peacefully at Orange Health Service. Husband of Lidia Gleeson. Loved father and father-in-law of Janelle and Paul Culverson, Denise Gleeson and Paul Smith, John Gleeson. Much loved Poppy of his 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barry (deceased) and Brenda, Noel, Robert and Helen. "Loved By All, Sadly Missed" Aged 79 The family and friends of John are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, Byng Street, Orange on Wednesday, June 26,2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the March Anglican Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 22, 2019