REYNOLDS, John Charles (Johnny) March 14, 2019 Late of Orange. Loved brother of Rose, Judith, Betty (deceased), Norman, Margaret and loving uncle of their families. A loved father and grandfather. "In God's Loving Care" Aged 64 Years The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the West Orange Baptist Church, Molong Road, Orange on Thursday, March 21, 2019 commencing a 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. Members of the RSL are respectfully invited to attend. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 16, 2019