MOSS, Joan 16.04.1926 - 18.02.2019 Peacefully at Ascott Gardens. Dearly loved wife of Innis (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann Moss (Forster), David Moss (deceased), Shirley and Graeme Roberts (Orange), Lyn and David Keen (Forster), Jack and Maree Moss (Orange), Margaret and Tom Williams (Orange), Sandra and Lou Costello (Gold Coast). Cherished nan to her 15 grandchildren and partners, great nan of her 19 great grandchildren and great great nan to Lachlan Ots. "Mum and Dad Reunited" The family and friends of Joan are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange tomorrow Thursday, February 21, 2019 commencing at 1pm. A private family burial will follow. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019