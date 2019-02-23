|
|
WILLIAMSON, Jean Margot February 15, 2019 At Orange Hospital. Late of James Ryan Avenue, Orange. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Walter (Wally) (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Jenny (Leura), Libby and Murray Sinclair (Bowen Mountain). Loving Granny of Alexander, Laura, Freya and Imogen. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Elspeth, Billy (deceased), Robert Williamson. Loved aunt to her nieces, nephews and their families. "Sadly Missed" Aged 89 Years A funeral service for Jean was held in Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 23, 2019