Jean Margot WILLIAMSON

Jean Margot WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Jean Margot February 15, 2019 At Orange Hospital. Late of James Ryan Avenue, Orange. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Walter (Wally) (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Jenny (Leura), Libby and Murray Sinclair (Bowen Mountain). Loving Granny of Alexander, Laura, Freya and Imogen. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Elspeth, Billy (deceased), Robert Williamson. Loved aunt to her nieces, nephews and their families. "Sadly Missed" Aged 89 Years A funeral service for Jean was held in Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 23, 2019
