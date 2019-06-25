|
STAMMERS, Jason Lee "Stammo" 24.11.1970 - 20.06.2019 Much loved son of Ken and Maureen. Brother and brother-in-law of Susanne & Kerry, Danny & Tanya, Phillip & Alison, Kathryn, Gavin & Rebecca. Uncle to all his nieces & nephews and great mate to Buster. Aged 48 years The family and friends of Jason are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Carcoar on Friday June 28, 2019 commencing at 10am, thence for internment at the Blayney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Can Assist Blayney.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 25 to June 27, 2019