|
|
FARRELL, James Fredrick Passed away peacefully, late of Sale Street, Orange. Dearly loved son of Alma and Jim (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Donna (deceased) and Peter, Trevor (deceased) and Tammy, Greg and Anna, Helen and Lee, Judy and John, Tanya and Chris. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A loyal friend. "May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace" Aged 60 Years The family and friends of James are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 Williams Street, Orange on Monday, May 6, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to The Heart Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 4, 2019