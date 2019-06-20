|
|
Mr James Allan Montgomery The Death has occurred of Mr James Allan Montgomery known as Big Jim Passed away peacefully on 18 th June 2019 at the Cowra Hospital. Much loved husband of Jeanne. Devoted father and father in law of Rebecca & David Hewson, James & Mel, Jeremy & Simone, Stephen & Jess. Loved Top Jim of Zara, Henry, Kate, Tom, Patrick, Rory and Hugh. Sadly missed by his extended family and his many friends. A Special mention and thanks to Sharron, Renae and Gillian for their love and support. Late of Melyra Street, Grenfell. Aged 64 Years Rest In Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Friday 21st June 2019 in St Joseph's Catholic Church Grenfell, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Grenfell Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 20 to June 21, 2019