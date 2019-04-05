|
|
MEWING, Jackie 9.10.1930 - 2.4.2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Ascott Gardens and formerly of Minkara, Bayview. Registered nurse. Married to Alan (deceased). Sister of Bobbie and Graham (deceased). Sister in law of Elva, Melda (deceased) and Kay. Mother of Rodney, Michael, Kerry (deceased), Scott and Cathie. Dearly loved by all our family and partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be very much missed by all. Her love for us will stay in our hearts forever. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at The Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium at 11:00am Monday 8 April 2019, Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to your favourite charity. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019