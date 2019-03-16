|
|
NORRIS, Ivan John 02.11.1931 - 15.03.2019 Dearly loved husband of Margaret and Elaine (deceased). Loving father and father-in-law of Diane & John Williamson, Sue & Tony Littlefield, Wendy & Terry MacDonell, Gary & Megan Norris, Julie & Roger Gagliardi, Ian & Bronwyn Thomas, Jennie & Con Sullivan, David & Ann Thomas, Robert & Kerrie Thomas. Adored 'Pop' to his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. Loved brother of Ted (deceased), Neville and Noelene. Ivan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "Always Loved, Resting Peacefully" Aged 87 years The family and friends of Ivan are warmly invited to his funeral service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street Orange on Thursday March 21, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 16, 2019