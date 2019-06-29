Home
Iris Ivy DWYER

DWYER, Iris Ivy 25.06.2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Orange. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karren and Clive, Mark (deceased) and Kerrie, Christopher and Susan. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Cherished Memories" Aged 87 Years The family and friends of Iris are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday July 3, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 29, 2019
