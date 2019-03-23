|
|
HANRAHAN, Ian Mark 6.4.1993 - 16.3.2019 Suddenly at Byrock, late of Orange and formerly of Molong. Adored son of Gerard and Roseann Hanrahan. Much loved father of Sienna Hanrahan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Luke and Rebecca, Nathan and Linley, Matt and Daniell, Jay and Ebbony. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Devoted friend of Ruby. "Forever Loved" Aged 25 Years The family and friends of Ian are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, Molong on Friday, March 29, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Beyond Blue. Ian's favourite colour was pink, to honour his memory feel free to add a touch of pink (salmon). NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 23, 2019