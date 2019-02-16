Home
Henry (Harry) SMITH


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Henry (Harry) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Henry (Harry) 01.04.1932 - 14.02.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Carcoar. Much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Harry will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "To Know Him Was To Love Him" Aged 86 Years The family and friends of Harry are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Friday, February 22, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21, 2019
