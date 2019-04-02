Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Arthur (Arthur) WARD


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Harold Arthur (Arthur) WARD Notice
WARD, Harold Arthur (Arthur) 26.6.1930 - 30.3.2019 Late of "Bourimbla Creek", Bowan Park Road, Cudal. Dearly loved husband of Gwenda. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Brigitte. Proud grandfather of Fletcher. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Bruce Blowes (both deceased), Helen Hunt (deceased), Ian (deceased) and Delsia Ward (Gunnedah). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families. "In God's Loving Care" The family and friends of Arthur are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held at the Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Friday, April 5, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. A private interment will be held. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Parkinson's Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.