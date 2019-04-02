|
WARD, Harold Arthur (Arthur) 26.6.1930 - 30.3.2019 Late of "Bourimbla Creek", Bowan Park Road, Cudal. Dearly loved husband of Gwenda. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Brigitte. Proud grandfather of Fletcher. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Bruce Blowes (both deceased), Helen Hunt (deceased), Ian (deceased) and Delsia Ward (Gunnedah). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families. "In God's Loving Care" The family and friends of Arthur are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held at the Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Friday, April 5, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. A private interment will be held. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Parkinson's Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019