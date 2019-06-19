|
BAXTER, Gwenda Claire 01.02.1923 - 16.06.2019 Dearly loved wife of Jimmy (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary (deceased) & John, Janice & Ray, Rawdon & Vickie. Beloved Nanna and Great Nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friend and companion of Neville Smith. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to all her family. "At Rest in God's Garden" Aged 96 years The family and friends of Gwenda\ are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Tuesday June 25, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 19 to June 22, 2019