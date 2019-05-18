|
SMITH, Graham John 18.05.1948 - 16.05.2019 Passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness, Late of Orange. Dearly beloved partner of Kristine Smith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Darren and Galina, Louise and Mark, Justin and Kathleen, Claire and Geoff, Helen and Bhav. Adored grandfather of Zoe, Harrison, Madeleine and Matthew, Susannah, Elpida and Josh, Callum, Julia, Ewan, Lucas, Olivia, Benjamin, Rohan, Oscar, Grace, Oliver, Harvey and Layla. Dearly loved great grandfather of Axl and Elijah. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 70 years The family and friends of Graham are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Duntryleague Junior Golf Development Program. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 18, 2019