SEYMOUR, George Ramage B.Sc, B.Eng (Hons) 9.7.1930 - 24.4.2019 Late of Orange and formerly of Springside and Sydney. Loving husband of Adrienne. Devoted father and father-in-law of John and Jillian, Robert and Belinda, Scott and Carmel. Caring grandfather of James and Jordan, Daniel and Natasha, Gemma and Gabe. Beloved Son of Albert and Doris Seymour, brother to Bruce (all deceased). Kindly brother-in-law of Marcia and Carol and Warwick. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families. "At Peace" The family and friends of George are warmly invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for his life to be held at the Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Thursday May 2, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Garvan Institute. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 27, 2019