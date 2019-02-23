Home
Geoffrey William (Bronco) BETTS


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Geoffrey William (Bronco) BETTS Notice
BETTS, Geoffrey William 'Bronco' 08.01.1950 - 21.02.2019 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Late of Orange, formerly of Cobar. Dearly loved husband to Lesley, father and father-in-law to Brandon & Meredith, Scott & Rachelle, Roxanne, Ashlee & Jake. Adored Pop to Lucy, Cooper, Ellie, Bayley, Mia, Marley and Ollie. Brother and brother-in-law to Carol, Hank, Kevin and Jo. Loved by many. 'Forever Loved' Aged 69 years The family and friends of Geoffrey are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Wednesday February 27, 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 23, 2019
