FURNER Frederick James FURNER, Frederick James
Passed away peacefully 15th February 2019.
Late of Lawson, formerly St Marys and Carcoar.
Loving husband of Mary (dec). Father of Yvonne, Fred, William and Robert. Grandfather to Michael and Sarah. Great grandfather to Matthew, Dominic, Grace, Ben and Eva.
Aged 95 years
Lest We Forget
Fred's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Wentwroth Falls Cemetery, 278 Great Western Highway, Wentworth Falls on Tuesday 26th February 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 23, 2019
