Fuller (nee Cahill)
Frances Therese
24.2.1964 – 8.5.2019
Late of Bribie Island QLD, previously of Orange. Died suddenly and peacefully after a short illness. Beloved wife of David & treasured Mother & Mother-In-Law of James & Krystal, Rachel & Matt, Emma & James, Luke & Jess. 'Granny Franny' to Tahlia, Connor, Ebony & Ethan. Dearly loved daughter of John & Zannah Cahill, Sister and Sister-In-Law of Louise, Mark & Michelle, Jane & Martin, Peter (deceased). Loved Aunt and Great Aunt. Dearly loved daughter-In-Law of Kay Fuller & Barry (deceased), Sister-In-law of Chris.
'In God's loving arms – Aged 55 yrs'
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 11, 2019