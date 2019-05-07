|
KARAY, Edith Elizabeth Formerly Edith Pechy Passed away peacefully at Orange Health Service. Beloved wife of Bela (Bill) and loved by Peter and Kim, Michael, Stephen and Lesley and their son Jack. Edith will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "In Loving Memory" Aged 97 Years The family and friends of Edith are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, May 9, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 7, 2019