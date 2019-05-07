Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for FORMERLY KARAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FORMERLY PECHY Edith Elizabeth KARAY

Notice Condolences

FORMERLY PECHY Edith Elizabeth KARAY Notice
KARAY, Edith Elizabeth Formerly Edith Pechy Passed away peacefully at Orange Health Service. Beloved wife of Bela (Bill) and loved by Peter and Kim, Michael, Stephen and Lesley and their son Jack. Edith will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "In Loving Memory" Aged 97 Years The family and friends of Edith are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, May 9, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.