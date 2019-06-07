Home
Fay Louise SHERLOCK


1939 - 2015 In Memoriam Condolences
Fay Louise SHERLOCK In Memoriam
SHERLOCK, Fay Louise 23.11.1939 - 7.6.2015 They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel For no one knows the heartache That lies behind our smiles No one knows how many times We have broken down and cried We want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to live without Love always Sharon, Don, Paul, Stacey, Dylan, Ryan and Lilliana
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 7, 2019
