|
|
ALSTON, Esme Alison 26th July 1931 - 24th June 2019 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens Nursing Home, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Gavin, mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Chris, Belinda, Chris and Niki. Treasured Nanna to Georgia and Henry, Ali, Dean, Sophie and Matthew, Lachlan, Alistair, Hamish and Harper, great grandmother to Riley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of June and Brian, Lyle (deceased), Faye, Noel and Beryl (both deceased), Cam and Linda (both deceased), Lex (deceased), Don (deceased) and Barbara; loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. In God's Care Aged 87 Years The family and friends of Esme are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Tuesday 2nd July at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPA Ascott Gardens, Poppy Cottage, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 29, 2019