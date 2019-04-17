|
|
MOAD, Elizabeth Edith "Beth" 30.6.1937 - 14.4.2019 Late of Orange, formerly of "Little Springs", Spring Hill. Loved wife of Ross. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Heather, Sherie and Graeme. Devoted Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Beth are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday April 23, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019