Dulcie Joy Parkes Late of Yeoval Passed away peacefully on 11th June, 2019 Aged 90 years Much loved Wife of Noel (dec) Cherished Mother and Mother in Law of Jeanette & Greg, Noel & Zelma, Garry & Christine, Beverley, Ivy & Steve, David. Adored Grandmother to thirteen grandchildren & Great Grandmother to eighteen great grandchildren. "The greatest wonders man can build will all in time decay, but the wonder of a Mother's love will never fade away" Relatives and Friends are cordially invited to join them in a Graveside Service to Commemorate and Give Thanks for Dulcie's life, commencing at 11am on Monday, 17th June, 2019, in the Yeoval General Cemetery David & Lillian Taylor Wellington & Dubbo Funeral Home 24 Nanima Crescent Wellington NSW 2820 Ph: (02) 6845 2322 Fax: (02) 6845 2144
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 15, 2019