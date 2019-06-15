Home
Dulcie Joy Parkes Late of Yeoval Passed away peacefully on 11th June, 2019 Aged 90 years Much loved Wife of Noel (dec) Cherished Mother and Mother in Law of Jeanette & Greg, Noel & Zelma, Garry & Christine, Beverley, Ivy & Steve, David. Adored Grandmother to thirteen grandchildren & Great Grandmother to eighteen great grandchildren. "The greatest wonders man can build will all in time decay, but the wonder of a Mother's love will never fade away" Relatives and Friends are cordially invited to join them in a Graveside Service to Commemorate and Give Thanks for Dulcie's life, commencing at 11am on Monday, 17th June, 2019, in the Yeoval General Cemetery David & Lillian Taylor Wellington & Dubbo Funeral Home 24 Nanima Crescent Wellington NSW 2820 Ph: (02) 6845 2322 Fax: (02) 6845 2144
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 15, 2019
