McKENZIE (Nee Slingsby) Dorothy Vera "Vera" 25.11.1925 - 20.4.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of John "Wally" (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Peter Kelly (Minto), Donald and Pat (Perth), Jane and Roger Austin (Freemans Reach), Barbara (deceased) and John Rice (Canowindra), Malcolm (deceased) and Marlene (Cargo), Bruce and Cheryl (Brisbane), Keith and Deborah (Gold Coast). Loved Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "In God's Care" The family and friends of Vera are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the graveside in the Presbyterian Portion of the Molong Cemetery TODAY Wednesday, April 24, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 24, 2019