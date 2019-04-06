Home
PEARSON, Dorothy Joan "Dot" 03.11.1936 - 04.04.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long battle surrounded by her family, late of Molong, formerly of Orange. Dearly loved wife of 62 years to Reg. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Graham Wells, Steven and Jo Pearson. Adored 'Nan' of Bec (deceased), Tim, Aaron, Kristi, Karla, Jes and Emily. Great 'Nan & Grandma' of Jay-T, Hailey, Jake, Brilee, Tannah-Rose. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 82 years The family and friends of Dot are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Wednesday April 10, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 6, 2019
