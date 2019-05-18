|
FRASCA, Domenic 29.03.1934 - 15.05.2019 Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Joanne, Ann-Marie & Angelo, Gabrielle & Vince, Arah & Mitchell, Domenica & Michael. Adored Nonno of his six grandchildren and his three great grandchildren. Loved brother of Victor and Gina. Domenic will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. 'Always in Our Hearts' Aged 85 years The family and friends of Domenic are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Friday May 24, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 18, 2019