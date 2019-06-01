Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for DEN VAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEN BOS Leonore (Lee) (BOS) VAN

Notice Condolences

DEN BOS Leonore (Lee) (BOS) VAN Notice
VAN DEN BOS, Leonore Lee Bos Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, late of Cargo. Beloved wife of Alex. Adored mother of Alice. Fantastic "Nanna" to Corey, Summer, Alexander, Alice. Lee will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "You Earned Your Wings" Aged 67 years The family and friends of Lee are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, June 3, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.