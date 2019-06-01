|
VAN DEN BOS, Leonore Lee Bos Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, late of Cargo. Beloved wife of Alex. Adored mother of Alice. Fantastic "Nanna" to Corey, Summer, Alexander, Alice. Lee will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "You Earned Your Wings" Aged 67 years The family and friends of Lee are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, June 3, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 1, 2019