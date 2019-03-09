Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie RUDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie RUDD

In Memoriam Condolences

Debbie RUDD In Memoriam
Debbie Rudd 10/03/2012 Gone are the days we used to share, But in my heart you are always there. I miss you now my heart is sore, As time goes by I miss you more. Deep in our hearts there's a memory kept, For a wife and mother we will never forget. Your loving smile, your gentle face No one can fill your vacant place. The gates of memories will never close, I miss you more than anybody knows. I think about you always, I talk about you still You have never been forgotten and you never will. Love Mark



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.