Debbie Rudd 10/03/2012 Gone are the days we used to share, But in my heart you are always there. I miss you now my heart is sore, As time goes by I miss you more. Deep in our hearts there's a memory kept, For a wife and mother we will never forget. Your loving smile, your gentle face No one can fill your vacant place. The gates of memories will never close, I miss you more than anybody knows. I think about you always, I talk about you still You have never been forgotten and you never will. Love Mark







Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 9, 2019