CHAPMAN Dawn Verita Passed away peacefully on June 28th 2019, late of Blayney. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Reg (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Faye (deceased), Ken & Irene, Patrick & Debbie, Peter & Gloria, Tony & Sharlene, Chris & Maxine, Veronica & Bill. Cherished Gran of her 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Forever In Our Hearts
The relatives and friends of Dawn are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic School Hall, Blayney on WEDNESDAY July 3rd 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in the Blayney Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 1, 2019