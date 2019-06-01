Home
Dawn Olive DOOLEY


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Dawn Olive DOOLEY Notice
DOOLEY, Dawn Olive 17.4.1933 - 28.5.2019 Late of Parkwood Hostel, Orange. Beloved wife of Neville (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Jenny, Colleen, Sharon and Richard. Loved Nan of Rebecca and Brett, Adam and Suzie, Grant and Lisa, Lauren and Hugh, Alicia. Cherished great grandmother of Jayden, Lilly, Riley, Mila, Ruby. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John, Dianne and Tony. "Mum and Dad Together Again Rest In Peace Mum" The family and friends of Dawn are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday, June 3, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 1, 2019
