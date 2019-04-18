O'NEIL David Lawrence 13.8.67 - 18.4.18 Missing you always. You never said I'm leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a place that only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day God took you home. Allthough it's been 12 months, we only found out 2 months and 2 days ago. Love and miss you. All your family. Together again with mum, dad, brother and sister. Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary