DAVID DREW 13.10.1947 - 4.6.2009 Today's the 10th year anniversary of the day that we lost you and for a time it felt as though our life had ended too. But loss has taught us many things and now we face each day with hope and happy memories to help us on our way. And though we are still full of sadness that you're no longer here you influence still guides us and we still feel you near. What we all shared with you will never die it lives within our hearts bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Alway loved, never forgotten Jason, Sonya, Tanya, Cassie Matthew, Dillan, Mason and Khaleesi











Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 4, 2019