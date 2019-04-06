Home
David Alexander (Buddha - Bud) WENNERBOM


1999 - 2019 Notice Condolences
WENNERBOM, David Alexander "Buddha - Bud" 16.1.1984 - 28.3.2019 Passed away suddenly. Late of Brisbane, Darwin and Orange. Dearly loved youngest son of Paul and Linda. Much loved brother of Amanda and Shane. David will be sadly missed by his family, extended family and friends. "To Know Him Was To Love Him" The family and friends of David are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Crohn's Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 6, 2019
