|
|
HODGE, Daphne Elizabeth Jane 04.12.1945 - 02.05.2019 Passed away peacefully at Orange. Loved mother of Leo, Jonathan (deceased), Irene (deceased), Bradley and Jen. Loved 'Nan' of Sharna, Rikki-Leigh, Sharnelle, Kirsty, Ty-Leslie, Shaun and her other Grandchildren. A loved mother-in-law of Bec. Loved by her brothers and sisters. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Daphne are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Friday, May 10, 2019 commencing at 12.00noon. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 4, 2019