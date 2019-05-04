Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne HODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Elizabeth Jane HODGE


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Daphne Elizabeth Jane HODGE Notice
HODGE, Daphne Elizabeth Jane 04.12.1945 - 02.05.2019 Passed away peacefully at Orange. Loved mother of Leo, Jonathan (deceased), Irene (deceased), Bradley and Jen. Loved 'Nan' of Sharna, Rikki-Leigh, Sharnelle, Kirsty, Ty-Leslie, Shaun and her other Grandchildren. A loved mother-in-law of Bec. Loved by her brothers and sisters. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Daphne are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Friday, May 10, 2019 commencing at 12.00noon. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.