HERBERT, Colin John "Col" 22.6.1937 - 11.4.2019 Late of Trinity Place, Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Betty (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Tammy and Peter, Thelma and Billy, Cheryl and Darryl, Garry and Wendy, Robert and Vicki, Donna and Greg. Loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of all his family. "Ma and Pa Reunited" "Dancing Forever" The family and friends of Col are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on TOMORROW Tuesday, April 16, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Palliative Care. Col's family would like to than the staff at Parkwood for the special care given to him. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family







Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019