MERCHANT, Colin Aubrey 10.10.1937 - 07.04.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Cherrywood Nursing Home, Orange. Son of Eric and Lena (both deceased). Husband of Claire. Beloved father of Kelvin (deceased) and Maree. Grandfather of Connor and Jacinta. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Till We Meet Again" Aged 81 Years The family and friends of Colin are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Cherrywood Nursing Home. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 13, 2019