WHITTON, Catherine Mary (Cathy) 15.11.1958 - 14.04.2019 Peacefully surrounded by her family at Parkwood, Orange. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kristylee and Cain. Cherished "Nan" to Evie and Cason. A loved daughter and best friend of Mary and Doug (deceased). A loved sister and sister-in-law to Trevor and Karen (deceased) and Brad. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Cathy are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street, Orange on Friday, April 26, 2019 commencing at 12noon. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Parkwood, Orange. A special thank you to Dr. Claire Noonan and Hogan's Pharmacy for all their kindness and support. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family







Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary