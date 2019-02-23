|
SMITH, Carol Ann 27.09.1948 - 17.02.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Much loved wife of Terry. Loved mother of Karen. Grandma of Katana and special friend of Brad. Carol will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 70 years The family and friends of Carol are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Monday February 25, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 23, 2019